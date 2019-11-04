Dallas Trial Judge Reprimanded For Interfering With Judgment

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 6:46 PM EST) -- A Dallas judge who temporarily stopped a constable from collecting a judgment against an OB-GYN clinic because of patient care concerns did so after having prohibited communications with counsel for the clinic, the State Commission on Judicial Conduct said in a reprimand made public Monday. Dallas County District Judge Gena Slaughter was dinged for talking to the clinic's counsel without involving counsel for a former clinic doctor who was trying to collect on a judgment from a partnership dispute, with the commission determining the judge engaged in improper ex parte communication. She was also reprimanded for her 15-month delay in deciding...

