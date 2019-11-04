Del. Justices Won't Revive $283M NCI Go-Private Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 7:28 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Chancery Court's decision to toss an NCI Inc. investor suit claiming the tech company's founder and majority owner pushed through an underpriced and unfair $283 million go-private sale to benefit his own retirement interests. In a brief order, a three-justice panel determined that the trial court's decision earlier this year to toss Aron English and Richard Peppe's suit was correct, just more than a week after the justices had expressed skepticism and pressed for stronger arguments why the Chancery decision should be upended. "The court having considered this matter after oral argument and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS