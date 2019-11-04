DC City Council Skirted Law In $215M Gambling Contract Row

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 5:58 PM EST) -- A Washington, D.C., app developer is urging the Superior Court to hand him a win in his suit over the city awarding a $215 million sports betting contract to the district's lottery operator, saying the city council violated federal law by creating a one-time exception to its awarding procedure. Dylan Carragher, a local business owner who sought to compete for the district's sports betting contract with an app of his own, told the D.C. Superior Court on Friday that the Home Rule Act and the Procurement Practices Reform Act lay out the rules for awarding such a contract — rules the...

