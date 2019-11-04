Ice Miller Guides Indianapolis Motor Speedway In Penske Sale

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 6:30 PM EST) -- Automotive, trucking and motorsports company Penske Corporation is taking over the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home of the Indianapolis 500 and the Brickyard 400 auto races, and the NTT IndyCar Series racing circuit in a historic deal announced Monday. Penske Corp., founded by businessman and noted auto racing fan Roger Penske, is acquiring the assets from the Ice Miller-led Hulman & Company, which has owned the famed track since 1945, placing the track and IndyCar series under the same corporate umbrella as Team Penske, which sponsors both IndyCar and NASCAR teams. Under the deal, Penske Entertainment Corp., a subsidiary of Penske...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS