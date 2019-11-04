King & Spalding Adds Former Katten Enviro Pro In Chicago

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 8:40 PM EST) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP's former environmental investigations practice co-head has joined King & Spalding LLP as a partner in Chicago, the firm announced on Monday, following several other environmental attorneys' recent departures from Katten. Karl Heisler joined the environmental, health and safety team in King & Spalding's government matters practice group, according to the firm's announcement. The move follows his and several other attorneys' departures from Katten's internal environmental investigations and incident response practice group, which Heisler helped build from the ground up. Heisler, who worked as a summer associate at King & Spalding while in law school, told Law360 on Monday that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS