Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Tinder Exec Says Arbitration Deal Doesn't Cover Assault

Law360, Los Angeles (November 4, 2019, 10:05 PM EST) -- An ex-Tinder executive who claims she was wrongly fired for reporting an alleged sexual assault by its parent company's then-CEO urged a California federal judge Monday to keep the case out of arbitration, saying she was tricked into signing an unconscionable arbitration agreement that doesn't even cover the purported wrongdoing.

Kimberly A. Evans of Grant & Eisenhofer PA argued to Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald that her client, Rosette Pambakian, deserves to have her complaint heard in open court and not arbitration for numerous reasons and that it is surprising former Match Group Inc. CEO Gregory Blatt and the other defendants are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®