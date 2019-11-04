Ex-Tinder Exec Says Arbitration Deal Doesn't Cover Assault

Law360, Los Angeles (November 4, 2019, 10:05 PM EST) -- An ex-Tinder executive who claims she was wrongly fired for reporting an alleged sexual assault by its parent company's then-CEO urged a California federal judge Monday to keep the case out of arbitration, saying she was tricked into signing an unconscionable arbitration agreement that doesn't even cover the purported wrongdoing. Kimberly A. Evans of Grant & Eisenhofer PA argued to Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald that her client, Rosette Pambakian, deserves to have her complaint heard in open court and not arbitration for numerous reasons and that it is surprising former Match Group Inc. CEO Gregory Blatt and the other defendants are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS