5th Circ. Upholds Houston Doc’s 5-Year Fraud Sentence

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 8:09 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit denied a Houston-area doctor’s attempt to abandon his health care fraud conviction, five-year prison sentence and bill of more than $4 million in restitution, rejecting his claims that the jury received bad instructions from the trial judge. A three-judge panel said in a per curiam decision Monday the evidence against Dr. Faiz Ahmed, a doctor at the Arca Medical Clinic in Conroe, Texas, was so strong that even if the district court didn’t provide jurors with the opposed instruction, it would not have changed the outcome of the trial. The same is true for testimony that was excluded...

