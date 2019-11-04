5 Firms Seek $1.5M Fees In GNC 'Phantom Markdown' Deal

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 5:25 PM EST) -- Five firms representing customers in a $6 million settlement with General Nutrition Centers over the company’s alleged “phantom markdowns” online have asked a Pittsburgh federal judge for $1.5 million in fees and costs. Attorneys from Ahdoot & Wolfson, Carlson Lynch, Finkelstein & Krinsk, Barbat Mansour & Suciu and Nathan & Associates represented an estimated 3.6 million GNC customers who can get their choice of cash refunds or vouchers for goods on GNC’s website that it claimed were marked down from an inflated “regular” price. “Despite the risk and uncertainty of class certification and continued litigation, the settlement provides the very remedies...

