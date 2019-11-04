College's Loans Eclipsed By $4.1M Fraud, KPMG Jury Told

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 7:24 PM EST) -- A forensic accountant hired by Merrimack College testified Monday that a former employee had generated more than $4.1 million in fraudulent loans, outnumbering the valid loans issued over several years, as the Massachusetts trial on KPMG's alleged negligence in not spotting the scheme entered its second week. Merrimack called to the stand Peter Resnick, a vice president with Charles River Associates, to testify at the Boston trial about a 2012 forensic audit he conducted on the college's financial aid office and records when he was with the accounting firm Grant Thornton LLP. The college commissioned the audit after discovering in 2011 that its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS