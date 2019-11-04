6th Circ. Calls On Pa. High Court In Amazon FLSA Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 7:55 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday whether the U.S. Supreme Court's finding that federal law doesn't make employers pay workers for time spent in security screenings applies to Pennsylvania state wage claims against Amazon. The circuit court is deciding appeals in a Kentucky multidistrict litigation consolidating several suits by workers seeking pay from Amazon for time spent in screenings. On Monday, a Sixth Circuit panel granted worker Neal Heimbach's request to certify a legal question to the commonwealth's high court: Whether time spent in security screenings is "hours worked" that employers must pay under the Pennsylvania Minimum...

