10th Circ. Says Vague Court Notice Doesn't Nix Removal Order

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 9:32 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit joined other circuit courts on Monday in finding that immigration judges retain authority to order immigrants deported even if the immigration court notice lacked key information, delivering a loss to a Colorado resident fighting to stay in the U.S. In a published decision, a Tenth Circuit panel found that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year in Pereira v. Sessions does not strip jurisdiction from immigration judges, even if the removal proceedings were initiated with a court notice that did not contain the time and date of the hearing. In Pereira, the justices held that a court notice...

