2 FTC Cases Take A Stand Against Online Endorsement Fraud

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 4:24 PM EST) -- Two recent cases by the Federal Trade Commission further the commission’s effort to rein in the so-called endorsement economy, which so far has been ungovernable. Anyone involved in e-commerce should take careful note of these developments. The Endorsement Economy Endorsements have always been a staple of marketing. In the beginning, what we now know as endorsements were mostly testimonials, which featured well-known personalities. As marketing changed from oral to published to broadcast, endorsement technology changed too, though testimonials by public figures hung on. The FTC and other consumer protection agencies were keeping step, fighting false advertising and false testimonials. But as...

