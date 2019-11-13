Miami Boutique Mark Migdal Adds 2 Experienced Litigators

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 8:43 PM EST) -- Miami-based Mark Migdal & Hayden has added a pair of new partners, who said they were attracted by the litigation boutique's progressive culture and entrepreneurial approach as well as its track record of taking on big cases and prominent clients. Maia Aron joins the 2-year-old firm from Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton, while Martin “Marty” Keane comes over from Genovese Joblove & Battista PA, according to a Nov. 4 announcement. Both attorneys told Law360 that they viewed the firm as a place where they could take their careers to the next level, but also stressed the role that the firm's culture played...

