What Will Calif. Privacy Law’s 'Do Not Sell' Button Look Like?

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 1:08 PM EST) -- The California Consumer Privacy Act reflects a tectonic shift in the United States privacy landscape, sparking similar legislation in several states and prompting a call for uniform federal rules. The CCPA simultaneously creates a host of new rights for California residents and a myriad of ambiguities for companies subject to its requirements. Although the statute takes effect in less than two months,[1] one of its key provisions ― the right of California residents to opt out of the sale of their personal information ― remains to be defined. The CCPA, as originally enacted, provides that a consumer “shall have the right,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS