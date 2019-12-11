Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 2:40 PM EST) -- Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP has hired an environmental partner for its office in Los Angeles. Dana Palmer joins Allen Matkins and brings to the firm an expertise in environmental litigation and air quality regulatory compliance as well as experience on environmental aspects of real estate transactions. Jenn Cooley Jenn Cooley has rejoined Vinson & Elkins LLP as counsel in Dallas. Cooley works on real estate purchases and sales as well as leasing, contracts and licensing matters. Cooley joined Vinson & Elkins in 2005 and later left the law firm to join Tekin & Associates. Marcy Hart Holland...

