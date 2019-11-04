Diamond Resorts Reaches $25.5M Deal In $2.2B Merger Suits

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 10:56 PM EST) -- Diamond Resorts International has agreed to a $25.5 million settlement to end investor suits in Delaware and Nevada challenging the company's $2.2 billion take-private sale to Apollo Global Management in mid-2016. The deal, filed in Chancery Court late Friday, ends three years of litigation — including a dismissal and Delaware Supreme Court remand — over allegations of inadequate disclosures by Diamond about alleged conflicts involving investment banker Centerview Partners LLC, the abstention of Diamond's board chairman from the merger vote, and other issues. Under the proposed settlement, Andrews & Springer LLC and Friedman Oster & Tejtel PLLC could receive up to...

