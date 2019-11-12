San Francisco Residents Narrowly Approve Ride-Hailing Tax

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 6:39 PM EST) -- After days of ballot-counting, San Francisco voters appear to have approved taxing fares paid to transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft and for autonomous vehicle rides, allowing for a tax estimated to generate up to $35 million annually. After the results were unclear on Election Day, Nov. 5, further unofficial results released by the San Francisco Department of Elections on Sunday showed Proposition D ahead with 67.65% of the vote. As a tax measure, the proposition — which imposes a traffic congestion mitigation tax — required more than two-thirds of all votes to pass, but the results had been too close...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS