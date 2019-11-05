Ill. Sheriff Says 'Ambient Harassment' Can't Unite Class

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 5:18 PM EST) -- An Illinois district court wrongly certified a "far too diverse" class of 2,000 female employees in a hostile work environment case based on an academic theory of "ambient harassment," the Cook County Sheriff's Office has told the Seventh Circuit. The ambient harassment theory, based on an expert report submitted to the court, posits that "witnessing or hearing about sexually offensive experiences of others (or women in general) in one's work environment" can cause negative job-related effects "equivalent to those of being a direct target." But the sheriff's office told the appellate court in a brief on Monday that ambient harassment alone...

