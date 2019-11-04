AOC Apologizes, Settles Suit Over Blocking Critic On Twitter

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 10:32 PM EST) -- U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday issued an apology and settled a suit accusing her of unconstitutionally blocking her critics on Twitter, reaching an agreement with Jewish advocate Dov Hikind the day before the congresswoman was set to testify in the case. Hikind, a former New York assemblyman who identifies himself as an advocate for Jewish causes and for Israel, said in his suit that the New York Democrat blocked him on Twitter after his repeated criticisms. Hikind sued Ocasio-Cortez in July, the same day the Second Circuit ruled that President Donald Trump violated the First Amendment when he blocked critics....

