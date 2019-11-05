Class Action Comes To UK With Major Forex Rigging Suit

Law360, London (November 5, 2019, 3:28 PM GMT) -- A consumer antitrust suit brought by investors seeking at least £1 billion ($1.3 billion) from five banking giants, including JPMorgan and Barclays, over allegations of foreign exchange rigging is set to be heard at a London tribunal on Wednesday in a test case for US-style class actions brought in England. A hearing for the £1 billion ($1.3 billion) antitrust suit, which targets Barclays and four other banking giants including JPMorgan and Citibank, will take place at a tribunal in London. (AP) The first case management hearing for the claim, which also targets Citibank, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC and UBS...

