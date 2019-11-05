Sleepy's Tries To Put Customer Refund Class Action To Bed

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 7:45 PM EST) -- The former Sleepy's LLC and its successor company urged a New Jersey federal court to toss a proposed class action alleging it unlawfully denied a refund to a customer and limited its own liability, arguing Tuesday the customer’s dissatisfaction with his merchandise doesn’t mean he was actually harmed. During an oral argument before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp in Trenton, an attorney for Sleepy's and Mattress Firm Inc. invoked case law establishing that an “aggrieved customer” under the state’s consumer laws is one that was injured as a result of a company’s allegedly unlawful consumer terms. Sleepy's and Mattress Firm...

