Sharon Stone Sues Rapper Over 'Sharon Stoned' Song

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 3:45 PM EST) -- Actress Sharon Stone is suing rapper and MTV personality Chanel West Coast over her song “Sharon Stoned,” saying that the artist is exploiting Stone’s name and appearance to promote the marijuana-friendly song and music video without permission. In a lawsuit filed Monday in California federal court, Stone claims that Chelsea Chanel Dudley, aka Chanel West Coast, intentionally made a song and accompanying music video that “trade[s] on the fame and publicity rights" of the actress for financial gain. Calling Dudley an “aspiring rap artist who has desperately sought to garner credibility,” Stone says the rapper's video rips off rights “associated with”...

