ITC Bars Imports Of Alleged Bose-Infringing Earbuds

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 8:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has barred the importation and sale of in-ear headphones that allegedly infringe five patents held by Bose Corp., with Bose’s domestic use of a sixth patent still under investigation. The commission issued a general exclusion order on any earpieces or components that infringed Bose’s patents related to its “StayHear” headphone tips, along with a limited exclusion order specific to Ontario, California-based V4INK and cease-and-desist orders against five other companies that hadn’t yet responded to the investigation or settled with Bose, according to the notice to be published Wednesday in the Federal Register. “The Commission has determined...

