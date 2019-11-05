NJ Justices To Mull Lowered Bar For Workplace Bias Suits

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 5:10 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court agreed to review a ruling that employees who file workplace bias suits don't have to show their job conditions worsened as a result of the alleged discrimination for their claim to proceed, according to a notice posted Monday. The justices granted the petition for review by the Oakland Board of Education, the defendant in a lawsuit brought by a diabetic schoolteacher who alleged her supervisors never formally granted her an earlier lunch hour, leading to a nasty fall when her blood sugar plummeted. The Appellate Division's June ruling allowed Mary Richter's suit to proceed even though she hadn't endured an...

