AI Bill Emphasizes Transparency And Consumer Control

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 4:25 PM EST) -- On Oct. 31, a bipartisan group of senators introduced the Filter Bubble Transparency Act, a bill to require internet platforms to provide clear notice on use of algorithms that provide personalized content and to enable consumers to opt for algorithmic results that are not personalized. This bill comes amid recently publicized discussion on algorithmic control over the content shown to platforms’ users. If enacted, it would “require that internet platforms give users the option to engage with a platform without being manipulated by algorithms driven by user-specific data.”[1] Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., one of the bill’s five sponsors, explained that the bill is...

