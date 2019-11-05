Jury Gives Port Operator $93.6M For Workers' Illegal Boycotts

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 9:00 PM EST) -- A former Oregon port operator scored a $93.6 million verdict after a federal jury determined that unlawful boycotts carried out by the port's union-backed dock workers caused business to take a nosedive. Monday's verdict dealt a blow to the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and one of its local units, which claimed port operator ICTSI Oregon Inc. violated the union's collective bargaining agreement. But ICTSI claimed the union continued its boycotting campaign after federal court injunctions against doing so, causing the company to eventually terminate its lease with the port over a lack of business. The dispute stems from the issue...

