Ill. Gov. Says He'll Ground Plans To Forgive $50M In Jet Taxes

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 8:09 PM EST) -- Illinois’ governor said he would veto a bill that would retroactively forgive an estimated $50 million sales and use taxes owed by certain airplane repair shops that were unaware they had to start collecting the taxes on parts in 2015. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, answering a question from a reporter during a news conference in Peoria on Monday, said that public officials had a responsibility to be good stewards of public resources and that the bill would forgive $50 million in owed taxes by those in the “private jet industry.” That not only doesn’t make sense, Pritzker said, but he also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS