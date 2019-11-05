Texas Law Ties Contractor To Wrongful-Death Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 4:09 PM EST) -- A gas drilling contractor can't cite a loophole in Pennsylvania law to duck its alleged duty to defend a Texas company in a wrongful-death suit, since the companies' contract said Texas law applied, according to a filing Monday in Pittsburgh federal court. Consolidated Rig Works LP said its contract to sell equipment to Zelienople, Pennsylvania-based Deep Well Services included an indemnification clause, and though Deep Well tried to cite a Pennsylvania precedent that said such indemnity agreements needed to specifically reference "employees" in order to enforce claims for those employees, Consolidated argued Monday that its master contract with Deep Well was...

