Medical Transport Co. Appeals Antitrust Loss To 4th Circ.

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 5:26 PM EST) -- An ambulance company asked the Fourth Circuit to revive its suit accusing Richmond, Virginia, of stifling competition for nonemergency transportation services for a local U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical center, arguing that a trial court was wrong to find the city government was immune from federal antitrust law. Western Star Hospital Authority Inc., which does business as Metro Health EMS, filed a brief Monday with the Fourth Circuit, looking to revive its case against Richmond and the Richmond Ambulance Authority. U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. dismissed the suit in August after finding that Richmond and the RAA are...

