AT&T Shells Out $60M In Deal With FTC Over Data Throttling

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 4:52 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has agreed to a $60 million payout from AT&T to settle claims in California federal court that it misled consumers for years by slowing speeds on smartphone unlimited data plans after hitting a usage threshold. The suit — which the telecom giant stopped fighting after the Ninth Circuit held in 2018 that the federal agency had jurisdiction to sue — alleged that AT&T Mobility LLC failed to adequately notify customers that their data would be “throttled” after reaching certain levels, even if the total data they could use was unlimited. By cutting data speeds, AT&T slowed some...

