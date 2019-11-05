Tribes Seek To Block Lummi Nation From Crab Fishing

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 9:30 PM EST) -- Three Washington tribes have urged a federal judge to issue a temporary restraining order to block another tribe, the Lummi Nation, from opening a crab fishery in Puget Sound waters, seeking to lessen the Lummi’s impact on the tribal harvest’s “zero sum game.” The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, Upper Skagit Indian Tribe and Tulalip Tribes urged the court in separate motions Monday and Tuesday to “preserve the status quo” by blocking the Lummi Nation from fishing where it has never fished before, according to the Swinomish and Tulalip motions, until they can prevail on a preliminary injunction. “Even if Lummi limits...

