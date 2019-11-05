Ill. Court OKs Toss Of Suit Over Home Gas Pipe Explosion

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 10:05 PM EST) -- An Illinois appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a propane gas company of causing a mobile home explosion that injured a trailer park worker, saying the company had no duty to replace a faulty part that presumably caused the explosion. A three-judge Appellate Court panel on Monday upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of Woody Inc. in a suit accusing the propane tank service company of causing an explosion that injured Guy Maychszak, a Woodhaven Lake Association trailer park public safety officer who had been tasked with investigating a possible gas leak at Dionisio and Luz...

