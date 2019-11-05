LG Hits Rival TV Maker Hisense With FRAND Patent Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 10:13 PM EST) -- South Korean electronics giant LG has accused rival television maker Hisense of infringing several of its patents covering TV display and so-called standard-essential Wi-Fi technology, despite LG's offer to license the technology to Hisense under fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms, according to a suit filed in California federal court. China-based Hisense Co. knowingly manufactures and imports televisions that infringe four of its patents, LG Electronics Inc. said in the complaint on Monday. LG said it notified Hisense of the alleged infringement in February and ultimately sent more than 20 emails to the company before its representatives agreed to meet in person...

