CBD Co. Faces ADA Class Suit Over Website Use By The Blind

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 7:27 PM EST) -- A legally blind man in New York has lodged a proposed web accessibility class action against online CBD supplement retailer Medterra, alleging the company’s website comes up short on accommodations for the visually impaired. Thomas J. Olsen said in a complaint in New York federal court Monday that Medterra CBD LLC’s website doesn’t have full functionality with the screen reading software he uses to surf the web, depriving him and other blind people of full access to the company’s website, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Olsen said Medterra’s website was not up to snuff with the World Wide...

