Fight Over Electronics Co. Sale Must Be Arbitrated, Court Told

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 7:12 PM EST) -- The former owners and executives of a California-based electronics manufacturing service provider have urged a federal court to force the Indian buyer of their company to arbitrate its $5 million lawsuit accusing them of fraudulently misrepresenting the company's value. SFO Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and its U.S. subsidiary, SFO Tech Inc., have accused the former owners and officers of Qual-Pro Corp. of concealing during the presale due diligence process the fact that the company owed more than $250,000 to a supplier, and of falsely stating that a piece of testing equipment they had developed was ready to be capitalized and could be...

