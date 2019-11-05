Monteverde To Lead Shutterfly Investors' Suit Over $2.7B Deal

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 8:06 PM EST) -- Monteverde & Associates PC will serve as lead counsel in Shutterfly Inc. shareholders’ putative class action alleging the company withheld information regarding the online photo service’s proposed $2.7 billion acquisition by private equity giant Apollo Global, a Delaware federal judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark said in his order that Monteverde will serve as lead counsel and Cooch & Taylor PA as liaison counsel, and also appointed Shutterfly investor Bill Spurlock the lead plaintiff in the action. Judge Stark said that Spurlock, who was the only individual to seek lead plaintiff appointment, according to court documents, was the most...

