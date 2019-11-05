CargoSprint Beats Rival's Antitrust Suit Over ‘Tied’ Product

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 8:17 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge ruled Monday that PayCargo LLC has failed to identify the relevant market it claims was injured as a result of allegedly anti-competitive conduct on the part of rival CargoSprint LLC. That shortcoming defeats, at least for now, the antitrust claims PayCargo brought in July after alleging CargoSprint was illegally "tying" a product that coordinates warehouse cargo pickups to its payment system, according to U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr., who granted PayCargo leave to amend but found problems with other aspects of the suit. "Even if PayCargo had satisfactorily defined the market for the tying product,...

