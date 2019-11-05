Montgomery McCracken Boosts Litigation Group In Philly

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 4:39 PM EST) -- Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP announced Tuesday that it is boosting its litigation department with a new partner with experience in sports and entertainment. The firm said in a press release that Patrick C. Campbell, who focuses on complex commercial litigation and transactional matters, has joined as a partner in the firm’s Philadelphia office. Campbell, who joined the firm Friday, told Law360 on Tuesday that after speaking to a number of firms, he was attracted to Montgomery McCracken’s “iconic brand,” saying the firm has an exciting culture with a lot of energy, all of which will help give his clients...

