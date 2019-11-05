Netflix, Hulu Can't Skip Past DivX IP Fight, Judge Rules

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 8:18 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday refused to nix software developer DivX's patent infringement claims against Netflix and Hulu, ruling that factual questions stand in the way of the streaming giants' arguments that DivX's asserted claims are too abstract under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test. Netflix Inc. and Hulu LLC are each facing suits claiming their streaming services infringe a handful of DivX patents covering video compression technology. The companies had argued in separate motions to dismiss that the technology in the suit lacks "an inventive concept" and was too abstract to be patented in the first place. But U.S....

