FCC Tweaks Dish Licenses To Clear Sprint-T-Mobile Merger

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 5:35 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission released details of its Sprint-T-Mobile merger approval conditions on Tuesday, offering insight into how the agency plans to help the Dish Network emerge as a fourth wireless competitor. The 300-page document, which was made public Tuesday after the agency voted to seal the merger approval on Oct. 16, gives Dish a break on unrelated spectrum build-out deadlines while the company builds a retail 5G network. The license modifications will suspend March 2020 deadlines and allow the company to take until 2022 and 2023 to start rolling out an infrastructure-based 5G broadband network. The licensing changes will enable...

