23AndMe Urges Full Fed. Circ. To Rethink DNA Patent Ruling

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 8:42 PM EST) -- 23andMe is asking the full Federal Circuit to review a panel decision affirming the invalidity of its patent for a way to compare sets of DNA to find relatives, saying the ruling “may well serve as a death knell” for new techniques in the field. In a petition for rehearing filed Monday, 23andMe Inc. urged the full court to hear its arguments against a panel’s summary affirmance last month that its patent was invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Mayo and Alice rulings for claiming a law of nature. In Mayo Collaborative Services v. Prometheus, the justices held that natural phenomena...

