Neal Gerber Eisenberg Adds Ex-Freeborn IP Co-Chair

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 6:55 PM EST) -- Neal Gerber Eisenberg LLP has brought on a former co-chair of Freeborn & Peters LLP's intellectual property litigation practice with experience in the software and telecommunications industries, the firm announced. Timothy M. Nitsch recently joined as a partner in Neal Gerber Eisenberg's intellectual property practice group, the firm said in a Nov. 4 statement. Nitsch previously worked as a partner at Freeborn & Peters, where he co-chaired the intellectual property litigation department. He told Law360 on Friday he was drawn to Neal Gerber Eisenberg's overall legal offering, saying that its focus on business development — not only for the firm, but also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS