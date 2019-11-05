Commerce Sets Early-Phase Duties On Chinese Staples

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 4:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday teed up preliminary duties ranging up to 157% on heavy-duty staples imported from China after finding that government subsidies gave the imports an unfair advantage over domestic producers. Commerce laid out its preliminary countervailing duties in response to petitions filed by Ohio-based Kyocera Senco Industrial Tools, which told the government that cheap Chinese staples have been undercutting its business. "As a result of today's decision, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of steel staples from China based on these preliminary rates," Commerce said in a brief...

