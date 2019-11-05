Supplement Maker Hid Illegal Stimulant, Consumers Say

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 6:11 PM EST) -- Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc. was hit with a proposed class action on Monday in California federal court alleging that the company adds an illegal stimulant to its dietary supplements without telling customers. Allison Ottesen and two other consumers accused Hi-Tech of breaking the law by making and distributing supplements that contain the stimulant DMHA, which they say is illegal and generally recognized as unsafe. The consumers noted in the complaint that Hi-Tech has a history of using illegal and unsafe ingredients in its supplements, which has landed them in hot water with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the past....

