​​​​​​​Universal Inks Deal To Exit 'Spinal Tap' Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 9:50 PM EST) -- The stars of the 1984 mockumentary “This Is Spinal Tap” announced Tuesday that they have struck a settlement agreement with Vivendi SA subsidiary Universal Music Group Inc., letting the company exit the suit accusing it and others of withholding royalties related to the cult classic. "Spinal Tap" creators and actors Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, Rob Reiner and Michael McKean provided few details in a public statement announcing the deal. “Under the agreement, Spinal Tap's recordings will continue to be distributed through UMG and eventually the rights will be given to the creators,” the statement said. “The parties look forward to making...

