CFPB Gets $59M Judgment In Mortgage Relief Services Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 10:27 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has awarded the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau a $59 million judgment, concluding its lawsuit against two now-defunct mortgage relief law firms and their principals. Overruling the firms' objections to some of the sanctions requested by the agency while still ordering millions less in fines than it recommended, U.S. District Judge William M. Conley signed off Monday on the final judgment in the CFPB’s 2014 case, which accused The Mortgage Law Group LLP, Consumer First Legal Group LLC and their founding partners of scamming struggling homeowners into paying illegal upfront fees for mortgage assistance legal help that wasn’t...

