UCSB Track, Water Polo Teams Hit For NCAA Violations

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 7:29 PM EST) -- The NCAA has hit the University of California, Santa Barbara with a swath of penalties, alleging its head track coach forced his athletes to run on off days and its head water polo coach paid some of his athletes' rent. The NCAA meticulously described the events leading up to the infractions in a hefty 42-page decision released Tuesday, saying the heart of the problem was the coaches' failure "to maintain open lines of communication with UCSB's compliance staff." "Both coaches operated independently of the compliance staff, either assuming they knew the rules or acting with indifference toward applicable rules," the NCAA...

