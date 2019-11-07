Property Buyers Seek More Protection As Storms Intensify

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 11:18 AM EST) -- As storms and wildfires become more severe and widespread, property buyers are seeking additional protection from weather-related insurance and closing problems, and lawyers are paying laser-sharp attention to casualty clauses that were once largely glossed over. The idea of property damage causing problems for buyers or sellers between the signing and closing of a deal is nothing new, but as storms are now happening with more severity and frequency, lawyers are paying more attention to what their contracts say about the matter, and are spending more time negotiating those parts of contracts. But there’s another trend afoot: While insurance companies on...

