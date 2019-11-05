Calif. Labor Dept. Hits Trader Joe's, Others With $1.6M Fine

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 8:34 PM EST) -- The California Department of Industrial Relations announced about $1.6 million in fines against Trader Joe’s and two other employers Tuesday for allegedly stiffing workers on overtime and violating child labor laws. The DIR fined contractor Inventory Professionals Inc. $1.61 million in unpaid minimum and overtime wages, liquidated damages and waiting time penalties, plus about $43,000 in wage theft penalties, for wage theft from 64 workers. Inventory Professionals was performing services for Trader Joe's and Grocery Outlet when it committed the alleged violations, the DIR said. If Inventory Professionals doesn't pay up, the grocers will each be liable for half the fines...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS