Fed. Circ. Slams Gaming Cos. Locked In Patent Row

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 4:03 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit hammered CG Technology Development and FanDuel in a patent dispute hearing Tuesday, with one judge accusing CG of making a beeline for the court after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated claims in the company's video system patent and another sounding skeptical of the arguments made by both sides. During a 40-minute hearing, CG Technology Development LLC told the judges that the PTAB relied on an incorrect claim construction to invalidate its patent, which was challenged by FanDuel Inc. and DraftKings Inc. U.S. Circuit Judge Raymond C. Clevenger III said that since CG didn’t raise its claim...

